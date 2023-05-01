Lagos Govt. adjusts truck movements across Lekki FTZ corridor, okays E-call system

The Lagos State Government has adjusted movements of trucks around the Lekki Free Trade Zone (FTZ) corridor, as a solution to the gridlocks often experienced around the axis in the state.

In the new adjustment made by the government, it has deployed the use of an electronic call-up system, to avert severe congestion caused by articulated trucks accessing the Port corridor.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, disclosed this during a stakeholder’s meeting which had in attendance top government functionaries from the Ministry of Transportation, representatives of Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, Lagos Free Zone, Lekki Deep Sea Port and Messrs. Call up Technologies.

Explaining the State Government plan, based on the urgent need to implement a sustainable, effective, and technology-driven solution for truck movement in the Lekki-Epe Corridor, Oladeinde disclosed that the application of e-call up system will help synchronize movements of trucks assessing the Lekki Deep Seaport and other industries within the corridor, starting from Eleko junction to Lekki Free Trade Zone.

He also shared the State and Federal Government plans on road network expansion and inter-modal transport systems at an initial meeting held with the Five Chairmen of Local Government Areas, (LGAs) Local Council Development Areas, (LCDAs) in Epe division, Lekki Worldwide Investment Limited, (LWIL), representatives of Dangote Industries Limited, Nigeria Union Of Petroleum And Natural Gas Workers, (NUPENG), Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), and the Nigeria Police Force, (NPF).

The commissioner further mentioned that an interim arrangement is also being put in place to decongest the roads through the evacuation of all illegal tankers from the red zone by a joint Task Force of the State, LGAs/LACDAs, Security Agencies and Stakeholders.

Present at the meeting, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Hon. Sola Giwa while analysing the challenges in Apapa and Tincan opined the need to prevent a similar occurrence in the Lekki-Epe axis, hence the urgent need to deploy a Truck Queuing Management System.

Giwa explained that the e-call-up system is an effective way to manage the movement of trucks from holding bays to the pre-gate, before entering the port premises, adding that Six Holding Bays has been identified between Alaro city and other nearby towns in Epe and its environs which are currently under consideration for certification.

