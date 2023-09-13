Lagos Govt. acquires 15 more ferries for boosting waterways operation

As part of measures to boost water transportation across Lagos, the State Government has acquired no fewer than 15 ferries to expand routes and number of passengers transported daily.

The addition of 15 ferries were expected to boost the number of ferries in the Lagos State Ferry Service (LAGFERRY) fleet.

This came after the state governments had constructed new jetties across the state to easy movements on waterways in the state.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, disclosed the acquisition on Wednesday while swearing in the newly appointed Commissioners and Special Advisers for the state.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that there were plans to build more jetties to complement the intermodal transport system which gives Lagosians opportunity to commute on any of the mode of transportation.

According to him, Our First Term Governance Agenda, appropriately termed T.H.E.M.E.S, delivered much. Despite the headwinds from COVID-19 and the EndSARS crisis, both of which we weathered with acknowledged acclaim, we pursued and delivered enduring developmental legacies for our people.

“Under the Transportation and Traffic Management pillar, we set in motion the building of a Multimodal Transportation System for our beloved State. We made lots of investments in road, rail and waterways. We embarked on the reconstruction and expansion of the Badagry Expressway to 10 Lanes; the AgricIsawo Road in Okorodu; the Bola Ahmed Tinubu–Igbogbo Road in Baiyeku; the Regional Road from BGC to Lekki Phase; and the construction of the Opebi-Ojota link bridge.

“All will be prioritised for completion in our second term. To ameliorate the traffic situation in the metropolis, we implemented a Traffic Management Intervention Plan that saw the redesign of several traffic hotspots.

“This has led to an 86% reduction in gridlock in these areas. In the area of Mass Transit, we expanded the Rapid Bus System and launched the Last Mile Bus Service to complement it. In addition, we introduced LAGRIDE, a new Taxi services to add to the growing number of transportation options for our people”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

