Lagos Gov. extends workers resumption date over COVID-19 spike

As part of the strategy to stem COVID-19 community transmission across Lagos, the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has postponed the resumption of civil servants on Grade Levels 14 and below to Monday, 1st February 2021,

Sanwo-Olu said that the postponement from Monday, 18th January 2021 was a strategy to stem the tide of second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, even after announcing a resumption of public and private schools within Lagos.

The extension in date came less than 48 hours to the date earlier announced by the governor for resumption following a work-from-home policy earlier announced last year to curtail community transmission of the virus in the state.

Sanwo-Olu’s directive was confirmed by the Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, who noted that the development excludes staff on essential duty as well as First Responders.

Muri-Okunola, in a statement released on Saturday, urged public servants to stay safe and ensure continued observance of all COVID-19 protocols released by the state government.

He tasked the staff to often ensure physical distancing, use of face masks, regular washing of hands with soap and running water as well as the use of hand sanitisers often.

Muri-Okunola further stated that the weekly duty rosters should be maintained for effective service delivery by Ministries, Departments, and Agencies of the State Government.