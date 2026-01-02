Lagos GNI building inferno death toll rises to eight

Two additional people from the 22-storey Great Nigeria Insurance (GNI) House in Lagos, which was razed on Christmas Eve, have been confirmed dead, bringing the death toll to eight.

Initially, the Lagos State Government, through its Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, confirmed that six traders lost their lives in the massive blaze, which destroyed goods and properties stored inside the building.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Friday while speaking to journalists at Martins Street, Lagos Island, where the 25-storey building is located, to assess the efforts of emergency responders.

He explained that five of the victims have been successfully identified, while the identities of the remaining three could not be immediately established due to the severity of their burns, necessitating DNA testing for proper identification.

In addition, Sanwo-Olu revealed that rescue operations carried out at different times during the incident led to the successful recovery of about 13 individuals alive.

He noted that emergency responders remained on the ground throughout, working under extremely hazardous conditions to save lives and account for all affected persons as investigations and recovery efforts continue.

Sanwo-Olu also noted that the government has concluded plans to close the streets around the GNI building, as the aftermath of the inferno continues to pose safety risks. Persistent smoke, unstable structures, and ongoing emergency operations make the area unsafe for public access.

He stated that a 100-metre radius around the site will remain closed to all commercial activities, stressing that the restriction will stay in force until the debris is safely cleared and the environment stabilised.

“The entire area remains unsafe. No business or unauthorized activity should be taking place there. The market is closed, and only first responders are permitted on the site. Emergency teams continue to work carefully through the rubble, particularly at the rear of the building, to ensure no one remains trapped,” he added.

The governor warned that repeated disregard for safety regulations and government directives has continued to produce devastating consequences, noting that non-compliance remains a major factor behind such incidents.

Sanwo-Olu cited the collapse of a nearby building, originally constructed with four or five floors but later expanded illegally, as a clear example of reckless development practices. He also noted that the use of generators and the construction of shops around transformers significantly increased risks in the area.

According to Sanwo-Olu, following a full structural review, the GNI building will be demolished using the safest possible methods, and some surrounding buildings will also be affected.

“And so we’re speaking and we’re talking to property owners. We’re talking to the developers. Let them come forward because it’s not going to be that building alone. It’s going to be a tough decision, but it’s going to be a proper decision that we’re going to be taking to preserve life and property. Because when it happens, it is still on us. And so we will not shy away from taking those responsibilities,” he said.

The governor also issued a stern warning, stating that the government has begun a full review of the roles played by relevant officers at both local and state government levels who may have issued approvals or certified compliance where serious violations existed.

According to him, the government is demanding the names of officers responsible for inspections and enforcement in the area, questioning why repeated violations were allowed to persist unchecked.

Sanwo-Olu added that reports in the government’s possession show a troubling pattern in which illegal structures marked for demolition were pulled down, only to be rebuilt within weeks without consequence.

The governor stressed that such lapses would no longer be tolerated, as accountability is critical to preventing future disasters and ensuring strict adherence to building regulations.

*”And I’ve told them that they need to give me names. We need to know who are the officers that also go here on inspection. One of the reports I’ve got, they’ve shown me evidence that they would demolish; in two weeks’ time, they go back and rebuild again.

“So what it means is that we need to have a dedicated team reporting here almost daily, just so that people can comply and stay within the level of compliance. So their bosses are here—the general managers and the Permanent Secretary,”* he stated.