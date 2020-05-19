Lagos General Hospital receives Covid-19 drugs from power generation firm

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Chief Medical Director CMD) of Ijede General Hospital, Olufunmilayo Bankole, has received a donation of coronavirus relief items from the Egbin Power Company on behalf of the facility.

The items which consisted of Covid-19 medications had been donated to the hospital by the power station with aim that the relief materials would aid in the response to rising incidence of the deadly viral pandemic within the state.

Receipt of the items was confirmed through a post released on the Lagos State Government’s social media page on Tuesday, in which it was also noted that the coronavirus medications had been presented to the hospital by the Public Relations Officer, Egbin Power PLC, Kingsley Okotie.

The Guild gathered that the presentation had occurred during the early hours of the day and that it had taken place within the Ijede Hospital premises.

“The MD/CEO of Ijede General Hospital, Dr.(Mrs) Olufunmilayo Bankole, today on behalf of the hospital received some COVID-19 related medications donated to the hospital by Egbin Power Plc, Ijede, Ikorodu. The drugs were presented by the representative of Egbin Power Plc. who is also the Public Relations Officer of the Station, Mr. Kingsley Okotie at the premises of the hospital in Ijede to aid the fight against the deadly virus”.