Lagos gateman bags life imprisonment for defiling employer’s children

An Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, has sentenced a gateman, Happiness Sunday, to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting his employer’s children who were between the age of 8years and 10years old.

Sunday was sentenced by the court after pleading guilty to the three count charges levelled against him and brought before the court by the Lagos State Government, in order to ensure the victims get justice after defilement.

Justice Abiola Soladoye sentenced Sunday on each of the three counts bordering on defilement and sexual assault by penetration brought against him by the Lagos State Government.

Oladoye held that prosecution sufficiently proved the charges against the defendant from Sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

She said, “The defendant started assaulting the children, and the older child reported to his grandmother to caution him as he was touching the sister inappropriately.

“When the female child was asked, she informed the grandma that the defendant was also touching her brother inappropriately.

“The matter was reported to the CeCe Yara Foundation and subsequently to the police.The defendant denied touching the children, but he is a liar.”

According to her, the convict was bisexual, desperate and wicked for engaging in the act with the children he was employed by his boss to protect.

She further said, “The defendant is a sexual terrorist who ravished children, a disloyal worker, egoistic, a terrible person whose sexual perversion is unacceptable. His actions are beastly and he should be locked away for life because his conduct is utterly disgraceful.”

She added that the convict should have his name in the Lagos State Sexual Offences Register.

