Lagos gas explosion victim dies in hospital after governors donation

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

Hours after Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) led by Ekiti State governor, Kayode Fayemi, visited Lagos gas explosion scene, another victim of the explosion was confirmed dead by medical experts and emergency officials engaging in search and rescue operation at the site.

With death of the victim, who died while receiving treatment at the Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital, increased the number of victims that lost their lives during and after the explosion to 23.

Confirming the death, Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, on Saturday, disclosed that a fresh enumeration was conducted, six days after the explosion, which revealed that 500 people were displaced after the explosion.

The Director-General, while expressing his condolences to families of the victims, urged residents to keep off the scene, alleging that their presence was impeding officials’ ability to fast-track search and rescue operations.

“We regret to report that the fatality rate from the above incident has climbed to 23 with the death of a female victim who had been receiving treatment at the Igbobi Orthopedic Hospital.

“A revised total of 500 people have been displaced from their homes and 100 of them have been accommodated in the LASEMA relief camp. Our help desk remains manned and personnel remain on hand to manage inquiries and arrange transfer to the relief camp for those rendered homeless by the explosions. We appeal for calm and urge members of the public to keep off the scene and to be law-abiding”.