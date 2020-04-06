Lagos, foundation train health service providers on coronavirus pandemic

By Temitope Akintoye,

The Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), in partnership with health philantropic organisation, PharmAccess Nigeria, has commenced an online training session targetted at Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) Providers, and focussed on how to effectively manage coronavirus cases in the state and country, in general.

The agency explained that such training had been necessitated by rising need to curb further spread of the viral infection in the state, and also to ensure a higher rate of recovery of incidence cases as they occured.

The General Manager, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, while asserting that health care providers in the state had put up a good fight against the global pandemic, also stated that it was necessary that the LSHS providers receive further training on case definition, management guidelines and prevention of facility-based spread, amongst other things.

Zamba, speaking through a statement released on Monday, reiterated that the online training themed, “Preparing The Lagos State Health Scheme (LSHS) Providers for COVID-19: Practicalising Case Identification and Management”, would provide key information to healthcare providers and support to the Lagos State Government in its drive to control viral incidents among its people.

She added that knowledge which would be passed on to participants during the program would help increase efficiency with which cases of the global pandemic was being handled by healthcare proffessionals at the forefront of Nigeria’s battle against the infection, and that it was expected that LSHS providers would become better equiped to adequately discharge their duties in case of any eventuality.

The agency boss urged healthcare proffessionals to take advantage of the online training program and pay attention so as to fully benefit from the learning modules with aim to apply what they would learn to daily discharge of their duties.

She expressed assurance that such application would ensure a swift end to coronavirus incidents in the nation, and that lower casuality figures would be recorded as a result of proper training received by the healthcare providers.

Zamba called on LSHS providers to observe best practice on self protection for themselves and their respondent staff, and also to ensure that the healthcare workeers in their facilities were adequately trained on the processes necessary for pandemic situations such as the coronavirus.