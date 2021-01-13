Lagos former military governor, Kanu, dies at 77

Report on Interest
By News Desk,

By The Guild

A former Military Governor of Lagos State, Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd.), has reportedly died at the age of 77.

The deceased who was also Imo State former military governor was said to have died on Wednesday morning with his cause of death yet to be ascertained.

Kanu was appointed military governor of Imo State in March 1976 during the military regime of General Olusegun Obasanjo.

He was the first governor after the decree that established the state from part of the old East Central State.

He was transferred to become governor of Lagos State in 1977, leaving office in July 1978.

Kanu, who was appointed into the Supreme Military Council headed by the late Head of State, Gen. Murtala Muhammed in 1975, later became a human rights activist after leaving the military.

