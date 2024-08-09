Lagos former lawmaker dies before 64th birthday

A former member of the House of Representatives, Wole Diya, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 63rd.

Diya, a two-term representative of Somolu Federal Constituency in the Green Chamber, was said to have died on Friday after brief illness at the Lagos State University Teaching hospital (LASUTH) Ikeja.

Confirming his demise, the Chairman, Bariga Local Council, Hon. Kolade Alabi David said: “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the family, political associates, and the members of our great party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), on the passing of Hon. Oyewole Babafemi Diya.

“Hon. Wole Diya, a former Lagos State House of Assembly Member representing Somolu, later went on to represent Somolu Federal Constituency at the National Assembly.

“His exemplary leadership extended beyond politics, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of knowing him.”

Also, Chairman, Somolu Local Government, Hon. Abdul Hamed Salawu ‘Dullar’ said: “The news of the demise of our amiable leader, Hon. Oyewole Babafemi Diya, is a shocking one we are still viewing as a mirage. His passing leaves a deep void in our hearts and in the fabric of our community. Hon. Diya was a perfect gentleman, a leader who exemplified humility, integrity, and unwavering dedication to the people he served.

“Hon. Diya was more than just a political leader within the All Progressives Congress; he was a true champion of the people, always prioritizing the needs of his constituents and the community at large. His concern for the well-being of others set him apart as a leader”.

Diya, a younger brother to former Chief of Defence Staff, Late General Oladipo Diya, was also a two-term member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Somolu State Constituency I.

The younger Diya, in his early 60s died a few days to his birthday which is expected to come up on Tuesday, 20 August, 2024.