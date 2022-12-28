Lagos former lawmaker, Bush-Alebiosu, loses wife to brief illness

The wife of a former member of the House of Representatives from Kosofe Federal Constituency in Lagos, Yetunde Alebiosu, has been reported to have passed on at age 48.

Yetunde, the spouse of an ex-member of the House of Representatives from Kosofe Federal Constituency in Lagos, Dayo Bush-Alebiosu, was pronounced dead by medical experts at a private hospital in the state.

The Guild, on Wednesday, gathered that the wife of the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain passed around 4pm yesterday after a brief illness.

Yetunde’s death was made public through a statement signed by the family and made available to our correspondent in the state.

It was learnt that after news of her death filtered into the Lagos State Ministry of Justice where she worked, many of her colleagues expressed shock over the development.

The former Assistant Director at ministry was said to have been born into the family of late Brigadier General Folusho Sotomi.

According to the statement, it is with heavy hearts and profound gratitude to the Almighty that we announce the loss of our much loved and admired wife and mother.”

The family added that a date would be announced for the burial of the shortly, just as they urged that Lagosians include the family in their prayers at this trying time.

