Lagos former HoS, Sunny Ajose, is a unifier- Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu

President Bola Tinubu and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have led members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and civil servants to mourn the death of former Head of Service and member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), Sunny Ajose.

They described the late Ajose as a statesman, party loyalist, and committed APC apex leader in Badagry who was also a unifying force in Lagos State.

Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu added that the vacuum left by the deceased is huge considering his unique position as a retired public servant and one of the great mobilisers in the ruling party.

In a separate message released on Thursday after Ajose was confirmed dead at the age of 78.

Recalling his relationship with Chief Ajose as the head of service during his time as governor, Tinubu underscored Ajose’s commitment to reforming the service.

“He was an astute administrator and dogged civil servant. When I appointed him the head of service, he became a rallying point. He had a considerable influence on the workers. He was pivotal in getting the civil service behind our policies and initiatives.

“Even after his tenure as head of service, we remained very close because of his leadership qualities and because he was an important partner in development,” the President remarked.

He said Pa Ajose made immense contributions to developing not only his Badagry Constituency but also the entire state. He added that it was a mark of recognition of his important role that he was the sole representative from Badagry in the Lagos State Governance Advisory Council.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described Chief Ajose as a seasoned administrator, a passionate leader, and a respected politician who served his people in Badagry, the ruling party, and Lagos State meritoriously during his lifetime.

He said: “The passing of Chief Sunny Ajose is a great loss to Lagos State, especially our party, the All Progressives Congress, because of the critical role the deceased was playing in the party before his death, both as a GAC member and the apex party leader in Badagry.

“Chief Ajose was an epitome of dedication and selflessness in public service. He contributed positively to the public service sector as Head of Service during the tenure of our leader, President Bola Tinubu, as the Governor of Lagos State. He also played an active role as a one time Special Adviser to the Governor (Governor’s Office) in Lagos State.

“Chief Sunny Ajose, as a consummate politician and committed grassroots leader, contributed immensely to the growth and development of our great party as Lagos APC Deputy Chairman. He was a trustworthy, devoted and progressive democrat.

“As a member of the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), I had the privilege of working with him directly on many issues relating to the development of Badagry and Lagos as a whole. His leadership in Lagos politics was exemplary.

“Chief Ajose will be missed dearly by his family, friends, and the entire political class, particularly GAC, chieftains, and members of the ruling party across Lagos State and Nigeria, especially in Badagry, where he was the apex leader before his death.

“I sympathise with GAC members, leaders, and members of APC over the death of one of our leaders. I pray that Almighty God is pleased with his soul and grants the immediate and political family, friends, and associates, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”