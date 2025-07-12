Lagos former deputy gov requests LG poll cancellation over irregularities

Lagos State former deputy governor, Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele, has demanded the cancellation of the Local Government (LG) conducted across the 57 councils, alleging that the exercise has been marred with irregularities across the state.

Bucknor-Akerele said that the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) allegedly adopted strategies that would allow rigging of the exercise in favour of their preferred political party.

It was learnt that the former deputy governor who served under the Bola Tinubu administration was referring to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking in an interview with newsmen during the exercise, Bucknor-Akerele expressed frustration over inability to vote at her polling unit where she had been voting over the years.

She said: “The observation is that there is plan to rig this election because people have not been able to cast their votes in their units. When they got to their units, they were told that they have given them the electoral list for the units.

“I have been to my polling unit and I couldn’t find my name there. The unit that was expected to be infront of the Eko Hotel has been relocated to Ajose Adeogun and I could not find my name on the voter list. I am not the only one affected. Many people have been unable to cast their votes during the stipulated time for the exercise by LASIEC.

“Due to this, I am demanding that the exercise be cancelled completely. This is because there is a clear effort to rig the poll in favour of one party in Lagos. otherwise, why is it that the people have been unable to vote in their units. And why is it that the units have been disrupted”, the former deputy governor added.