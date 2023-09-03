Lagos former commissioner passes on after brief illness

A former Commissioner for Housing in Lagos State, Bosun Jeje, has been confirmed to have died after a brief illness in the state.

Jeje, who was Chief Executive Officer of YKB Homes and Digital Chambers, the office he held after leaving office as commissioner, has been laid to rest in accordance with Islamic rites in Lagos.

His death was confirmed on Sunday by the Chairman, Kosofe Local Government, Moyosore Ogunlewe, through a statement made available to newsmen.

Ogunlewe, who described Jeje’s demise as as a huge loss to Lagos state especially the council through which he had over the years contributed his quota to development of the state.

According to him, Today, on behalf of the people of Kosofe Local Government, I offer my deep condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and the entire people of Kosofe Local Government over the passing of a refined politician with exemplary antecedents, Hon. Bosun Jeje.

“Our sadness is compounded by this loss at a time when the State needs the service of Hon Bosun Jeje.

“Late Bosun was a selfless public officer who who served the State with integrity as a commissioner for Housing and also dedicated his life to the service of the people, the state and country in general .

“We mourn his loss and will continue to honour his memory by upholding the values he championed.

“The death of the former commissioner was not only a loss to the family, but also the entire state. I pray to Almighty God to forgive Bosun Jeje’s shortcomings and grant his soul eternal rest in Jesus Name”.

