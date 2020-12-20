Report on Interest
Lagos former commissioner, Ajiboso, passes on at 70

By The Guild
The Lagos State former commissioner for Agriculture, Enoch Ajiboso, has been reported to have passed on at the age of 70.
Ajiboso, who had relocated to his hometown in Inisa, Osun State, was said to have died on Sunday after he slumped at the town traditional ruler’s palace.
A family source, in an interview with The Guild, said that Ajiboso, former Chairman of Agege Local Government, was at the palace to resolve differences between parties in Inisa, Odo-Otin Local Government, when the tragedy occurred.
The source, who does not want his name mentioned, added that the deceased was preaching to the parties involved in the differences about death and why they needed to act in accordance with God’s rules.
More details soon
