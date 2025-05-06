Lagos food consumption may hit N7.96trn by 20230

As the Lagos State Government struggles to bridge the gap between local food production and growing consumption demands aided by the increasing population, the government has predicted that its annual food import bill could rise to N3.38 trillion by 2030

With the population expected to reach 24 million by then, the government projects a total food demand of N7.96 trillion per annum, a figure far beyond the current output from local farmers and producers.

To reduce reliance on imports and achieve 40 percent self-sufficiency, the state noted that local food production must grow by at least 20 percent annually in the coming years.

As part of efforts to reduce its growing reliance on food importation, the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration has intensified investments in local food production, with the Imota Rice Mill standing out as a major milestone.

According to the Commissioner for Agriculture, Abisola Olusanya, the Imota Rice Mill, a key component of the state’s food security strategy, was established to meet this demand and curb dependence on imports.

Olusanya, during the ministerial press briefing held in Ikeja, disclosed that since the operation began, the facility has produced over 240,127 bags of 50kg rice, helping to boost local availability while also creating direct employment for 430 residents and over 10,000 indirect jobs across the value chain.

“Lagos State is the largest consumer of Rice in the country, with an estimated consumption of about 2 million metric tonnes per annum. The Rice Mill is part of the government’s commitment towards ensuring food security in the State.

While rolling out the scorecard of agricultural development under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration across two terms, the commissioner highlighted the Lagos Agripreneurship Programme (LAP) as a key initiative aimed at securing the future of food production.

According to Olusanya, LAP was introduced to tackle the ageing farmer population by engaging youth in agriculture through a structured, hands-on training programme.

“The programme aims to train 15,000 youth across four value chains, namely poultry, aquaculture, vegetable and piggery. The winning combination of practical training on an advanced and modern farm, theoretical studies, and community life provides the participants a unique and rich experience.

“The Programme is a four-month training programme that involves one-month intensive on-site demonstration training at the Lagos State Agricultural Training and Entrepreneurial Centre and three (3) months internship and mentorship phase with established commercial farms.