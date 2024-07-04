Lagos floods scenes exposed Sanwo-Olu, APC leadership deficiencies- LP

As Lagosians grapple with floods that had accompanied the heavy rainfall experienced across the state, the Labour Party (LP) has commiserated with residents affected by the incident, just as it said that the flooding scenes have further proven that the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), have nothing to offer the residents.

It said that the hardship Lagosians were subjected, inspite of the huge funds realized monthly as Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), has fully exposed the inefficiency of the APC government after the initial grandstanding.

The party stated this after Lagos experienced over nine hours of rainfall that resulted in floods that sacked residents and prevented many schoolchildren and businesses owners from operating across the state.

In a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olubunmi Odesanya, yesterday, LP stressed that the incidents have vindicated the party’s stance on the Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his party’s competence to address Nigerians challenges.

According to the statement, The heavy downpour of rain today, Wednesday, July 3 2024 in Lagos State has finally exposed the derelict condition and neglect of the State by the APC led administration. It has fully xposed the inefficiency of the APC government after the initial grandstanding.

“From Yaba, to Oshodi, Oshodi to Ketu, all of Ikorodu road, Iyana Oworo, Iyana Iba, Ibeju Lekki, Gbagada, Lekki and, infact, all the 20 Local Government in the State, everywhere was flooded. Till now, no word from the insensitive APC government of Lagos.

“You will recall that several properties were demolished on the excuse that the properties were built on drainages and that after the demolitions, the State will no longer witness any flooding going forward claiming the water will be channeled into the Lagoon.

“However, to the chagrin of Lagosians, the flooding was *VERY* intense today. Were the demolitions an act of vengeance for not voting the APC or paving the way for the, eventual, takeover of those properties? Why has the Commissioner for the Environment, who went about grandstanding that the demolitions were done to stop flooding, suddenly gone quiet? We observed that Lagos State Officials went to quickly clear the Iyana Oworo waterway to ease the intensity of the flood during the downpour, did the government just woke up during the downpour?

“Many Lagosians could not leave their homes today as a result of the downpour, not because they did not want to, but due to the inefficiency of the APC led Lagos State government.

“Let us reiterate our earlier position that the APC governments nationwide have nothing to offer the masses of this country and particularly, that of Lagos. They only concentrate on the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) which is wrongfully utilised. They have no intention of ameliorating the sufferings of the poor.

“Combining extreme poverty to high level flooding is a double tragedy”.