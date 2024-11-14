Lagos first lady, UNICEF, others advocate proper parenting for young boys

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, along with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), lawmakers, and other experts advocating for boy-child rights globally, have reeled out the impact modern parenting strategies’ will on young boys upbringing in the society.

They argued that raising emotionally intelligent, empathetic, and resilient boys in 21st century, the parents and guardians should ensure that the boy-child is not deprived of his rights under the law.

Sanwo-Olu’s wife and other experts at the 2024 Lagos Boy Child Initiative Parenting Seminar stressed that the environment of a boy-child must be made conducive and allowed to express himself.

Speaking at the seminar held on Thursday at Lagos House, Marina, Sanwo-Olu explained that the seminar was designed to support parents and guardians in their efforts to raise well-rounded boys prepared for today’s world.

During the event attended by parents, guardians, religious and traditional leaders, as well as civil society stakeholders, to engage in thought-provoking discussions on Modern Parenting Strategies for the Development of the Boy Child in Today’s World, the wife of the governor commended the participants for their commitment to a brighter future for boys in Lagos State.

She noted that today’s boys are growing up in a world that calls for a new kind of strength—one rooted in empathy, emotional intelligence, and respect for others.

She encouraged parents to foster open communication within their homes, creating an environment where boys feel safe to express their emotions and learn values of self-awareness and compassion.

The First Lady emphasized the importance of providing boys with positive role models who demonstrate respect, kindness, and integrity. “These role models help our boys see the many facets of healthy masculinity,” she added.

Underscoring the need to support boys’ physical, mental, emotional, and social well-being. Dr. Sanwo-Olu urged participants to help shape boys into men of integrity, resilience, and empathy, highlighting that true strength lies in understanding and connection rather than dominance.

“Together, we can raise a generation of boys who will grow into pillars of a more compassionate society,” she said.

Delivering a goodwill message at the event, the Chairman of the House Committee on Youth and Social Development, Abiodun Orekoya, praised the seminar’s purpose, stating that many social issues today stem from deficiencies in parenting.

He expressed appreciation for the First Lady’s commitment to supporting the Boy Child, voicing hope that the seminar would educate parents to raise boys who aspire to positively impact their communities. “When you change a boy, you build a strong nation,” he stated.

UNICEF’s Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, who also lauded the First Lady’s Boy Child Initiative, stressed the need for gender equality.

Represented by UNICEF Lagos Field Office Chief, Celine Lafoucriere, the country representative highlighted UNICEF’s commitment to advocating for children’s rights, ensuring they have access to education, a supportive environment, healthcare, and other essentials to fulfill their potential.

Munduate emphasized that all children must be supported in expressing their rights and urged stakeholders to intensify efforts to support the Boy Child.

The seminar featured a panel discussion with specialists in boy child development, counselors, and guidance experts who examined issues specific to boys and identified practical solutions.

The discussion welcomed input from all participants on ways to achieve a balanced approach to raising boys.

Attendees also viewed a trailer from the film Mokalik by filmmaker Kunle Afolayan, which provided a visual entry point for discussions on modern parenting.

Traditional rulers, religious leaders Christian and Muslim, wives of military and Para-military officers, members of the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO), top government officials, political groups, Non-governmental organizations, civil societies among other relevant stakeholders were present at the parenting seminar.