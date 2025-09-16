Lagos First Lady rallies stakeholders for battle against child measles

Determined to achieve zero Measles-Rubella across Lagos, the First Lady of the State, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, has declared that all efforts to ensure sustain the gains against the disease will be embarked upon by the husband, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, administration, urging parents, schools, traditional rulers, religious leaders, and civil society groups to join the battle towards ensuring that every eligible child are vaccinated.

Sanwo-Olu stated that they should engage in mobilization in their communities, ensuring that all children within the age bracket receive the vaccine during the forthcoming Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination.

Speaking at the stakeholders’ engagement for the campaign held at Lagos House, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu described immunisation as a “collective social responsibility,” stressing that measles and rubella are dangerous but preventable viral diseases.

The First Lady noted that Governor Sanwo-Olu had, on August 18, 2025, approved counterpart funding to support the vaccination drive, reflecting his administration’s commitment to child health and the elimination of preventable diseases.

Sanwo-Olu said the MR vaccine, which offers dual protection against measles and rubella, would be administered free of charge across all government health facilities from January 2026, saying it targets children aged between nine months and 14 years.

To deepen acceptance and reduce vaccine hesitancy, the First Lady explained that the campaign would leverage the influence of traditional rulers, religious leaders, market associations, and other community figures, who have been formally inaugurated as Vaccination Ambassadors.

Sanwo-Olu stressed that the campaign was not merely a medical intervention but a movement to protect future generations.

“The vaccines are free, safe, and available. Parents must play their part by ensuring that no child is left unprotected,” she said.

The First Lady urged schools to permit on-site vaccinations and called on families to embrace the campaign.

“Together, let us say YES to vaccination, YES to a healthier Lagos, and YES to the future of our children,” the First Lady concluded.

Also speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Akinwunmi Mustafa, said the state government has introduced the Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine into its routine immunisation programme as part of renewed efforts to close immunity gaps and strengthen disease prevention across the state.

Mustafa said the move was informed by rising global and national measles cases, revealing that worldwide infections increased from 8.6 million in 2022 to more than 10 million in 2023, while the number of countries facing outbreaks rose from 36 to 57.

Nigeria, he noted, remains one of the hardest-hit nations, recording 9,821 confirmed measles cases and 77 deaths in 2024, with more than 70 per cent of cases found in children who had never received a single dose of the vaccine.

According to him, Lagos, with its high population density and mobility, must secure broad vaccine coverage to avert avoidable outbreaks.

Mustafa explained that Lagos had already reached about 3.58 million children, representing 85 per cent coverage, during its 2024 integrated campaign which combined measles, yellow fever, and HPV vaccinations.

The new Measles-Rubella vaccine, he said, would provide dual protection against measles and rubella, thereby preventing life-threatening complications such as congenital rubella syndrome in newborns.

He disclosed that the introductory campaign would target children between nine months and 14 years, while the vaccine would subsequently be given in two doses as part of the state’s routine immunisation schedule for optimal protection.

According to him, vaccinations would be carried out in schools, primary healthcare centres, religious institutions, outreach venues, and later in all public and private health facilities offering routine immunisation.

Describing the vaccine as safe and effective, he noted that only minor side effects such as mild fever, rash, or muscle aches might occur in rare cases, while children with severe allergies, high fever, or compromised immunity would require clinical evaluation before receiving the shot.

Mustafa stressed that the Lagos State Government has played its part by making the vaccine available free of charge, but success would depend on the collective responsibility of parents, caregivers, teachers, religious leaders, and community stakeholders.

He added that the campaign is not only about strengthening routine immunisation but also about breaking the cycle of outbreaks and securing the health of future generations.

“Lagos has demonstrated leadership in this effort, but we must all work together to ensure that every eligible child is protected. The MR vaccine is a proven tool that saves lives, prevents disabilities, and strengthens families. No child should be left behind,” he said.