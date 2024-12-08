Lagos firemen rescue 63yrs old man trapped inside well

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully rescued a 63-year-old plumber, Akin Kuboye, who became trapped while working in a 120-meter-deep well in the Egan-Igando, Alimosho Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the incident occurred 20 Muyibi Adebayo Street, off Agric Road, where the artisan was contacted by the occupants to fix the well.

It was learnt that the occupants discovered that Kuboye had been trapped at 9:54 a.m. on Sunday and immediately made a distressed call to the rescue agency for assistance.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the rescue operations, disclosed that firefighters from the Ejigbo Rescue Crew were immediately deployed to the scene.

Adeleye noted that on the crew arrival, they found Kuboye trapped at the rear of a bungalow comprising 14 rooms on a 648-square-meter property.

According to her, Kuboye was performing maintenance work in the well when he became trapped due to unforeseen circumstances. Upon arrival, the rescue team swiftly assessed the situation and commenced operations to extract him safely.

“Despite the depth of the well and the challenges posed by the confined space, the Ejigbo Rescue Crew demonstrated exceptional skill and determination. They successfully brought Kuboye out alive and handed him over to the Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).

“Medical personnel from LASAMBUS immediately stabilized Kuboye, who was reportedly affected by inhaling ammonia gas during the ordeal. He was then transported to a hospital for further medical attention.

“The rescue operation concluded at 12:13 p.m., with officials confirming that it was executed without any complications.

“The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has been lauded for its rapid response and professionalism in handling the life-threatening emergency, ensuring a positive outcome for the victim.

“This incident underscores the critical role of emergency services in safeguarding lives and responding to crises in the state”.