Lagos firefighters rescue 84yrs old man from suicide

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued an 84-year-old man who allegedly jumped into a deep well in the Agbado Oke-Odo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of the state.

As gathered, the Octogenarian attempted the suicide with the intention that residents of the community in Aboru who could halt the plan, had left home for work.

The Controller General, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, confirmed the development to newsmen on Tuesday after the rescue operations.

According to her, a distress call was received at exactly 10:09 a.m. reporting a rescue emergency at No. 35A, Fadeyemi Street, Pipeline, Aboru.

“Acting swiftly, a rescue crew, supported by personnel from the Abesan Fire Station, was immediately deployed to the scene and arrived within 11 minutes, at 10:20 a.m.

“On arrival, firefighters discovered that the elderly man had fallen into a well estimated to be about 140 feet deep. Preliminary findings by the rescue team suggested a suspected case of attempted suicide, as the well was reportedly well-protected and securely covered, ruling out an accidental fall.

“The victim was successfully retrieved alive through coordinated rescue efforts and was subsequently handed over to his family for immediate care and further attention.

The firefighters’ boss noted that investigations are ongoing to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

She reaffirmed te Agency’s commitment to rapid and effective emergency response across the state.

Meanwhile, she urged residents to promptly report emergencies and encouraged individuals experiencing distress to seek help through appropriate channels.