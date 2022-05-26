Lagos Fire service rescues 4yrs old boy after falling into 120ft well

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has rescued a four years old boy alive after falling into a 120ft well in Ojokoro axis of the state.

The minor was said to have been playing around a storey building before he slipped into and fell into the well.

The Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, through a statement released on Thursday, confirmed that the incident happened at 11 Odushola Street, Off Lagos -Abeokuta Expressway, Ojokoro, Lagos.

Adeseye disclosed that the boy had survived following the timely intervention of the rescue team who arrived the scene and began their rescue operations.

She further disclosed that the boy was recuperating in a nearby Hospital and that he is stably responding to treatment.

According to the statement: “The child who was reportedly playing around before falling into a well of about 120 feet depth around 17:28 hours on Wednesday within the storey building was rescued alive by the Firefighters from Agege Fire Station.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

