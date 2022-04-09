Lagos fertilizer production hits 500 bags daily

The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) Ibrahim Odumboni, has disclosed that no fewer than 500 bags of fertilizer were produced daily from its facility in Odogunyan, Ikorodu Local Government.

Odumboni said that the fertilizers were produced from the organic waste collected from markets, firms, and others by the compactor trucks deployed across the state.

He, meanwhile, disclosed that several tonnes of briquette, a block of compressed coal dust used as fuel, were produced from sawdust collected as waste in Lagos.

According to him, the tonnes of briquette were daily produced from another of the LAWMA facility at Agbowa, a suburb of Lagos.

Odumboni disclosed this while delivering his keynote address at a stakeholders’ consultative forum for plastic recycling value-chain, organised by Giz, a German concern, in Ikeja and attended by the General Manager, Lagos Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA), Dr. Dolapo Fasawe.

The LAWMA boss stated that the achievements became possible due to the importance the agency attached to the recycling exercise.

For recycling to be more profitable, he urged engineers to design affordable bailing machines for plastic materials, to make the recycling business more attractive and less capital intensive.

He observed that the bailing component of the recycling process, was a vital one, and locally fabricated machines would go a long way in simplifying the process since they would come cheaper and more easily maintained.

“Bailing is an important component of the plastic recycling process. We need our innovative and enterprising engineers, to come up with locally designed and manufactured bailing machines, that would be durable and affordable for our recycling investors. It will be easy to maintain them.

“If we have this, the business of plastic recycling will gradually become less capital intensive and better domesticated. This is my challenge to our local engineers and I know they can do it”, Odumboni added.

He, however, frowned at the use of brown-coloured pet bottles by manufacturers for packaging plastic drinks, urging such companies to stick to white transparent ones.

“Honestly too, I do not understand why some manufacturers use brown-coloured pet bottles to package drinks for us to consume. Why? You do not see this in the UK or Dubai for example. What is wrong with using white transparent pet bottles? Please, such drink producers should take a second look”, Odumboni insisted.

Also speaking, one of the panelists, the executive secretary of Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA), Agharese Onaghise, noted that the 22-member group had been self-funding in its various interventions for plastic recovery, promising that the group would collaborate more, to stabilize the recycling value-chain, for fair reward to all stakeholders and investors.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

