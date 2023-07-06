Lagos female hajj pilgrim dies inside Saudi hotel bathroom

A pilgrim with the Lagos State contingents to Saudi Arabia for the 2023 Hajj, Kuburat Sekoni, has been confirmed dead, increasing Nigeria’s pilgrims death toll to 14.

Sekoni’s death which increased the number of pilgrims that passed on from Lagos to two was said to have occurred inside their hotel bathroom in Makkah, Saudi Arabia Holly city.

The deceased was among the hundreds of pilgrims that joined the Lagos contingent from Oshodi-Isolo Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the 66years old female pilgrim’s body was seen lifeless yesterday around the restroom by her roommate who quickly rush her.

But all efforts to ensure that she was resuscitated proved abortive as eyewitness revealed that she slipped while trying to use the restroom.

The Lagos State Amir-ul-Hajj and former Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, expressed regret over the incident.

Elegushi said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has been briefed on the “unfortunate incident.” The Governor, he said, was sad hearing the news.

The former commissioner prayed to Allah to forgive her shortcomings, accept her Hajj as an act of Ibadah and admit her in Al-Jannah Firdaus.

