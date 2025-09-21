Lagos female councillor dies after brief illness

The councillor representing Ward F—Bajulaiye-Folagoro in Somolu Local Government, Basirat Mayabikan, has been confirmed dead after a brief illness in Lagos State.

Mayabikan’s demise came barely two months after she and other lawmakers for the council were sworn in as the legislatures for 10th Legislative Arm.

She became the third lawmaker that have passed on after they were sworn in across the 57 Local Government and Local Council Development Areas of the state.

The death of the female lawmaker was confirmed by the council chairman, Lateef Ashimi, through a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday.

Ashimi added that the demise of the female lawmaker was not foreseen considering that she had sound health before assuming office.

According to him, “We regret to announce the shocking death of a humble, cheerful, friendly, and easy-going Councillor representative from Ward F—Bajulaiye-Folagoro, Basirat Mayabikan, who passed away in the early hours of today.

“This painful news has indeed sent a shockwave of sorrow through our community, as it was never expected or foreseen. “Indeed, God giveth and taketh.”

“On behalf of the good people of Somolu, the Management Staff, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), we duly commiserate with her beloved family, the 10th Legislative Arm, and the inhabitants of Ward F over the departure of a great mother and respected lawmaker.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgive her misdeeds, grants her the highest level of paradise, and give her entire family the fortitude to bear this unbearable loss. Aameen”.