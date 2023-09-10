Lagos fashion designers kill 22yrs old apprentice over.allege theft

A 22years old apprentice, Hakeem Mujib, has been reported dead after he was beaten by a team of Lagos Island fashion designers for allegedly acting as a spy for armed robbers in the state.

Mujib was beaten to death by fashion designers in a two-storey building on 7a Obadina street in Lagos Island Local Government Area of the state.

As gathered, the deceased went to the building at about 2 am on Sunday to check on a fellow apprentice called Kehinde while returning from an errand he was sent by his boss.

It was learnt that Mujib boss, who has office around Massey children hospital area, sent him to deliver some newly sew clothes to his colleague for internal linning around 1.30am and while returning at about 2am, he decided to pass the night with Kehinde as he was believed to have become tired.

They narrated: “it was while Hakeem was knocking the main gate of the penthouse on the 2-storey building being occupied by some tailors, also working at the midnight that they demanded who he was looking for at that hour”.

“When he mentioned Kehinde, his friend and identified himself to be tailoring appreciate too, the tailors who didn’t know his friend accused him of trying to be spy for armed robbers who may later invade their shop and rob them of their belongings”.

It was also gathered that the deceased explanation of his mission there couldn’t prevent the fashion designers from the punishment they had planned to inflict on anyone they suspected to be a thief.

According to them, the tailors, in order to carry out jungle justice, brought out dangerous weapons like cutlasses, sticks, iron rods and others and beating started on the Oyo State, who lated died.

Some youths, residing at the next building to where the crime was committed revealed to our correspondent that it was the shouting of the deceased which woke them up and all efforts they made to release him went on deaf ears of attacking tailors.

According to them, “When we got to the 2nd floor of the house, they’ve locked the gate, so we didn’t get access to enter and rescue the boy. Around 5am when we went to alert other residents and CDA members in the area, the tailors have brought his dead body to the front of the building, they even poured hot pap into his ears to ascertain whether he was staging death. When they realized he was dead they fled before the CDA members and others residents came”.

Relatives of the deceased and his boss along with other tailors in the area were informed and a distress call was made, which brought an emergency ambulance that came and removed the remains to IDH Yaba mortuary for autopsy, while the case was said to have been reported to the Police at Lion building, Area ‘A’ headquarters, Lagos Island.

However, the Obadina CDA members were seen locking up the rooms and shops in the building.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

