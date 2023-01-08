Lagos family drags CP, Taskforce boss before Buhari, Sanwo-olu over land disputes

After efforts to get the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, and the Chairman, Lagos Task Force Chairman, CSP Shola Jejelaiye, to allow owners of landed property around Chevron Estate in Eti-Osa Local Government to take full possession of their parcel of land proved abortive, the Ojumu family has taken the case before President Muhammadu Buhari and the governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for urgent intervention on the matter.

The family said that the President and governor as well as the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba’s intervention were sought so as to prevent further injustice in the state.

They stressed their request from the president and Governor Sanwo-Olu, was to caution both law enforcement officers from dragging the Nigerian Police Force into the mud often on cases that do not warrant the arguments and stay away completely from the land.

The family also requested that the two policemen should desist from labeling authentic owners of the 8223sqm landed property as land grabbers and others.

Through a statement released on Saturday, the family asked that their intervention bring an end to injustice and restore the confidence of the people in the law enforcement agency personnel.

According to the family, prompt intervention would ensure that justice is served for the landowners who have acted civilly and lawfully in the face of harassment and intimidation.

“The information available to the media shows that the Ojumu family sold land directly to the defunct Oceanic Bank PLC. Also, the family sold another part to one Mr. Ibraheem which is different from the one sold to First Bank of Nigeria PLC.

“After the cry of the Ojumu family that was reported in the media, the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Abiodun Alabi who felt exposed by the publication decided to declare Mr. Ibraheem a “land grabber”.

“Why declares somebody that has spent N700 million on a property a land grabber? The Ojumu family categorically says that Mr. Ibraheem is never a land grabber. This is a man known as a serial entrepreneur; He has an investment in real estate, having managed many Estates in Lagos; a health and airline investor. He has no criminal record not to talk of grabbing land, the Ojumu family declared.

“My life is at risk”., said Ibraheem. The Federal Government should come to our aid, said the Ojumu family.

“They further called on the Nigeria Police to bring the so-called First Bank PLC to appear alongside the Ojumu family to resolve the issue of First Bank PLC sending Policemen to intimidate the landowners.

“We had it on good authority that about N200 million has been spent by First Bank to cause the current crisis despite the glaring record that the land belongs to the Ojumu family. A Commissioner of Police that cannot manage a minor crisis shouldn’t be a Commissioner in Lagos, the Ojumu family reiterated.

