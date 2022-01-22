Lagos exits COVID-19 fourth wave, records less cases

The Lagos State Government has disclosed that a consistent decrease in COVID-19 case positivity across the metropolis has further indicated the end of the fourth wave, even as it intensified efforts to flatten the virus curve completely.

It said that there was a reduction in positivity rates of COVID-19 infection from 29.3 percent recorded on December 21, to 1.9 percent as of January 20.

Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, gave the hint on Saturday through a short statement released through his official social media handle, assuring Lagosina that efforts were ongoing to ensure that Lagos become COVID-19 free.

Abayomi, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for January 2020, stated that bed capacity utilisation now stands at two percent, and the fatality rate stands at 0.71 percent.

The commissioner said that 46 new infections were confirmed on the reported date increasing the number of COVID-19 infections in the state to 98,284.

He noted that 1,023, 203 sample tests had been conducted since the inception of the pandemic in the state.

Abayomi advised residents to get vaccinated and continue to adhere to non-pharmaceutical interventions to further reduce the spread of the virus.

The state had on December 7, 2021, announced the beginning of the fourth wave as the daily infection figure from the virus spiked.

