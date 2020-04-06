Report on Interest

Lagos ex-Guber candidate, Gbadamosi, under detention for contravening social distancing order

A Lagos former gubernatorial candidate, Babatunde Gbadamosi, has been detained by Nigerian Police for contravening social distancing order declated by the State Government to curtail coronavirus spread.
Gbadamosi was detained after been spotted in a viral video attending a birthday party organised by Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele-Bello for her husband, Abdul-Rasheed Bello, held in Amen Estate, Ibeju-Lekki axis of the state.

 

A police source our correspondent that Gbadamosi has been detained and may not be released by the law enforcement agency for engaging in an act that was at variance with the law.

Details later

