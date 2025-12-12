Lagos ex-deputy governor’s son dies after surgery in Dubai

The Lagos political community has been thrown into deep mourning following the death of Dr. Oluwafemi Olawale Adefulire, the only son of former Lagos State Deputy Governor, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire.

Dr. Adefulire, a UK-based medical doctor, reportedly died after undergoing an undisclosed surgical procedure in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

The circumstances surrounding the surgery remain unclear, but family sources confirmed that his death was unexpected and devastating.

The news has sent shockwaves across Lagos, particularly within the All Progressives Congress (APC), where Orelope-Adefulire remains a prominent figure and respected political leader.

Lagos APC spokesperson, Seye Oladejo described the incident as “the kind of tragedy most dreadful for parents,” noting that the entire party structure was shaken by the news.

“It’s sadly true. APC is devastated,” Oladejo said, adding that “Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire is an exceptionally good person. The entire party has been thrown into mourning over this humongous tragedy. May his precious soul rest in peace.”

Orelope-Adefulire, affectionately known as the “Mama Alimosho” within political circles, served as Lagos State Deputy Governor from 2011 to 2015 under former Governor Babatunde Fashola.

She currently serves as the Senior Special Assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a role she has held across two administrations after being reappointed in 2023. A seasoned administrator and social worker, Orelope-Adefulire has built a distinguished career spanning over two decades, serving as Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation between 2003 and 2011.