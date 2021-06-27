Lagos ex- accountant general, 12 others to takeover LASU governing council affairs

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has appointed a former Accountant General and Permanent Secretary , Lagos State Ministry of Finance, Sir David Sunmoni and 12 other professionals as members of new Governing Council for the Lagos State University (LASU).

Aside from Sunmoni who would serve as the Chairman of the 13 member council, others who make the list are Bet9ja owner, Adekunle Soname, Professor Amuwo Shaffudeen, Anuoluwa ESO, Tolani Sule, Dr Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odiham, and Karl Toriola.

Others are Foluke Abdul- Rasaq, Moronke Williams, Barrister Adebayo Akinsanya, Adenike Fasheun, Mojisola Tolagbe Taiwo and, Dr. Hakeem Adetugbobo.

Confirming the council composition and new members’ appointment through a statement, the Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, said that the 12 distinguished professionals would be taking over the institution’s governimg council affairs and continued from where the last members stopped.

Wahab explained that members’ appointment followed careful consideration of report submitted by Special Visitation Panel on appointment of the 9th Vice-Chancellor which recommended the dissolution of previous Governing Council of the University.

He added that the appointment was also in line with the powers conferred on the governor by the Lagos State University Law, Cap L69 volume 7, Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (as amended)

The special adviser, however, noted that the date for the formal inauguration of the new Governing Council would be announced later.

