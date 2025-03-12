Lagos: Epe LG boss and hired online mob

This statement of profound wisdom informed my silence in the wake of manipulated and unsubstantiated allegations of wrongdoing recently being levelled against me. They started a few weeks to the end of my first tenure, and have continued till date. They range from allegations of embezzlement, to mundane and phantom selling off the government property in the council’s domain, moving of moribund plants to one farm or the other which is being distorted.

In so far as the allegations of embezzlements are concerned, they are wicked and false. I have done my best for the local government council, which my constituents can testify to it. Of course, I did my best for the people of my council, which I will continue to do so, and all what we have done so far followed due process.

Those who do not care whether they hurt innocent civilians and citizens of Epe division or invade the privacy of other citizens in their mindless rage against me will have their rewards served upon them in the fullness of time. As far as my alleged involvement in embezzlement, misappropriation of funds are concerned, they remain only the products of the imagination of those who made the allegations.

Keeping quiet doesn’t portray me as a stupid person, but I needed to be very careful in facing and fighting the faceless human being with coherent, I am a responsible and vibrant person with human face, and will remain to serve my people with wholeheartedly as far I am still in the office, and continue to cater to the needs of that growing population of my council areas.

When we all pause to reflect and think, we will realise that there are a sizable number of people on social media who are trying to running us down, who have no responsibility for Security, Public Health, Public Education and other responsibilities of Government, who borrow more on data to reflect distorted information for the people of Epe local government, whether collectively or individually. As far as the social media is concerned, yes there was a misinformation, misleading and gaffes in their reporting on facebook and other social networks. That’s why many people are calling for the social media regulation, because distorted information dashing out for people on daily basis.

One of the services was an upgrade and construction of museum for the people of the council and establishment of e-library for the people’s use, as well as staff quarters for the staff and management of the council. There were other services that were new; like procurement of ambulances for the Primary Healthcare Centres, construction of waterways, establishment of Ibile Boys, ‘local security’ to curb the menace of cultism and arbitrary killing of innocent souls in the council area, as well as the annual maintenance cost for managing the established services.

It was for all these services that the local government is looking into with the regular payments of staff salaries which the Lagos State procurement agency gave a No Objection based on the advice of the good works, who are the people that now dashing out misinformation on social media? The establishment of these and the execution of those giants works was the government tradition under my watch, the procurement agency known about all these projects, including ongoing ones, only without detailing the other services and this has been distorted by the agents of hate as their suspected “smoking gun”.

For those who are familiar with the council, they will know about these, even the blind can smell and feel it while the deaf and dumb can even testify to these laudable projects in Epe local government council. The entire documents are with the Local Government Council and are available for those who seek the truth, but not for those with flexible minded that bent on destroying themselves through unguided thinking and incompetence capabilities of their mindset.

For the record, since 2021, long before the Freedom of Information Act was ever passed, we had put out all our contracts on the website because I believe people deserve to know. It is regrettable that a “summary” of the contract has been deliberately distorted to misinform the public. This particular website came into being as a result of the decision I made to make my telephone number public for the several thousands of people seeking to reach me daily.

The website that is now under attack helped me to do my job and to respond to citizens, and the contract was issued to run till my last day of office. It stands logic upside down for to “fraudulently” award a contract and then have it published on a website.

I have chosen to make this personal response because as the head of local government till date, the buck as they say stops on my desk and also because of the many calls, text messages and mails coming from many people seeking clarification and to prevent fiction from being mistaken for truth. I expect that there may be more distorted allegations without evidence, for reasons that remain in the realm of speculation, because, I have been informed reliably that large amounts of money are being paid to some of these agents to bear false witness.

I cannot conclude without responding to the Yusuf Apena with social media’s name, ‘Vibrant Nifemi Vibrant’ and their ilk, seeking my prosecution on allegations that have no proof and writing “pre-emptive” letters on social media. In case they are unaware, I am not looking for a job. I expect them to know that allegations of wrong doing are not resolved without evidence, neither are they resolved in press conferences.

I have served my council and will continue to serve it, and by extension, my state, my country for so years back and I did so with my heart. I am taking the rest that I believe I have earned. For those who still wish to remain in the mud, they should look in the mirror. For those who wish to throw mud at me, they should look at their own hands. As for me, I have moved on. My job is ongoing.

Princess Surah Animashaun, incumbent Chairperson, Epe Local Government Council of Lagos State.