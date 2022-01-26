Lagos EndSARS panelist pushes for Ikeja monarch throne

Barely a week after kingmakers installed a real estate expert, Tajudeen Muritala, as new Ikeja monarch, a faction of the Oshoja royal family, one of the three ruling families, has unveiled a member of the Lagos EndSARS panel, Temitope Ibikunle, as their preferred candidate to occupy the kingdom’s throne.

The family said that Ibikunle’s selection was the unanimous decision of the family and that the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, should accept him and installed him as the new monarch for Ikeja.

According to the family, the two brothers, Nurudeen Adeleye and Wasiu Adeleye, who could not reach an agreement between themselves on who should contest for the seat have been asked to step down and they have accepted.

The family noted that the selection of Ibikunle would end the interregnum that had trailed the Ikeja traditional ruler’s seat and ensure proper usage of the palace.

This was disclosed at a press briefing organised by the Oshoja Royal Family on Wednesday in Ikeja and during the engagement with the newsmen, the family members unveiled the activist as their candidate for the seat.

Temitope, it would be recalled, was the male youth representative at the End SARS panel set up by the Lagos State Government, which recently submitted its report to the government.

Speaking on behalf of the Idowu Aso Branch of the Oshoja Royal Family, Taibatu Adeleye, explained that the entire unanimously, agreed on the choice of Prince Temitope Adebowale Ibikunle for the peace and progress of the community, adding that a letter to that effect was sent to the government.

There have been some developments since the demise of the last occupant of the stool, Oba Rafiu Matemi in 2014, as the Oshoja Royal Family was unable to nominate a replacement due to continued rivalry and disagreement between Nurudeen Adeleye, Wasiu Adeleye, and late Shamsondeen Adeleye, who were initially nominated for the throne.

Adeleye, who is the head of the Oshoja Family, however, stressed that when the two princes initially nominated couldn’t agree among themselves for one to become the king, the family, who couldn’t afford to waste more time, met and decided to choose another candidate for the stool.

“However, it is no longer news that so many issues have surrounded the stool over the years and has necessitated this press briefing to put to rest the much misinformation in the public domain.

“The family wishes to also notify the Ikeja Community and the general public that due to long rivalry between their sons, Prince Nurudeen Adeleye and Prince Wasiu Adeleye, who were earlier nominated by the family for the Government to decide the more suitable candidate, have been asked to step aside.

“This decision was reached after years of waiting and a series of appeal meetings to resolve the differences between these nominees for one of them to assume the role of Olu of Ikeja Land.

“Consequently, the Family has unanimously withdrawn Prince Nurudeen Adeleye and Prince Wasiu Adeleye in a formal written communication to the Lagos State Government.

“The Family wishes to make public our unanimous decision on the new Omo Oye as contained in a letter forwarded to the Government dated January 24th, 2022. The Osoja ruling house unanimously presents a sole candidate for the Vacant stool of Olu of Ikeja, Prince Temitope Adebowale Ibikunle (Idowu Aso branch of Osoja).

“We have resolved to this decision as a family for the peace and progress of the community hence he has been presented as the only and final choice and right to the Olu of Ikeja Stool,” she added.

The family, however, called on Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to treat with the utmost urgency the family’s decision to avoid further delay.

