Lagos EndSARS panel previews video on Lekki tollgate shooting

The Lagos State judicial panel on restitution for victims of SARS-related abuses has resumed with the preview of videos presented by an EndSARs co-ordinator, Serah Ibrahim, as testimonies to justify that the Nigerian Army shot at the protesters at Lekki tollgate last October in Lagos.

Serah, who presented several videos, some of which she claimed that were taken personally with her iPhone, showed the panel how the soldiers shot at peaceful protesters on the night of October 20.

As she played the videos yesterday, the EndSARS coordinator explained to the panel that soldiers shot at the harmless protesters and even took away some of the dead bodies from the scene.

She specifically mentioned that one of the active protesters, Lekan Sanusi, was believed to be dead by the military and took away his body, only for the protesters to wake up MRS Hospital at Bonny camp where an unidentified nurse helped him to escape.

Serah also played videos of some persons who suffered gunshot wounds from bullets allegedly shot by the military with protesters surrounding them and trying to tend to their wounds.

When asked if she could authenticate the videos as to the time they were taken and the location, she mentioned that anyone could do this using Google Drive and she proceeded to demonstrate how it could be done.

The coordinator of the protest aimed at expressing displeasure over police brutality further presented before the panel videos of two mothers who claimed to have lost their children at the protest ground were also played.

After her presentations, the chairman, Justice Doris Okuwobi retd) announced that the panel would continue with the review of her videos and other testimonies against the Nigerian Army on May 15.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

