Lagos emergency team rescues 56-year-old drowning man from well

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service has successfully rescued a 56-year-old man who became trapped while working in an 80-foot-deep well in the Ikotun-Igando Local Government Area of the state.

The incident occurred at House 12, Aiyeola Street, off Governor Road, Molad Bus Stop, Ikotun, where the artisan had been contacted by the occupants to carry out maintenance on the well.

It was gathered that the occupants discovered the man had become trapped inside the well and immediately placed a distress call to the fire service for assistance.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, who confirmed the rescue operation, disclosed that firefighters from the Ejigbo Rescue Crew were promptly deployed to the scene upon receiving the emergency call.

According to her, the rescue crew found the man trapped at the rear of a bungalow comprising eight rooms on a 648-square-metre property.

She explained that the artisan, whose name was not disclosed, became trapped while performing maintenance work in the well, due to unforeseen circumstances.

“Upon arrival, the rescue team swiftly assessed the situation and commenced operations to extract him safely. The victim was successfully rescued alive through the coordinated efforts of the firefighters. Preliminary investigations suggest the incident may have resulted from negligence,” Adeseye said.

She further reiterated the importance of notifying the agency whenever hazardous jobs are to be undertaken, emphasizing that doing so allows for proper safety protocols, including standby support, to prevent life-threatening situations.