Lagos emergency team battle to revive four tower fire victims

Four victims rescued from the devastating fire that tore through a six-storey building on Broad Street in Lagos Island Local Government Area of Lagos State are currently fighting for their lives, as emergency teams work tirelessly to revive them.

According to a source, five individuals were successfully resuscitated after being pulled from the raging inferno.

The source added that several others escaped unhurt, even as the fire razed the building and destroyed property worth millions of naira.

The engulfed building, Afriland Tower, was said to have been gutted by fire minutes after the end of lunch hour, forcing the bank’s financial experts and other occupants of the structure to escape through windows and other available means.

In the video obtained by The Guild correspondent on Tuesday, the bank officials and other occupants of the building were screaming at the officials of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, appealing that their colleagues be rescued from the engulfed building.

As of press time, emergency operations were still ongoing, with authorities urging residents to stay clear of the area while investigations into the cause of the fire continue.

MORE DETAILS COMING.