Lagos emergency officials rescue 15 passengers during boat mishap

About 15 passengers were said to have been rescued by officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) and other emergency agencies when their boat experienced minor-mishap.

It was learnt that the boat conveying the passengers experienced mishap a few minutes after leaving the ferry terminal in Falomo, Ikoyi for Badagry axis of the state.

Eyewitnesses told The Guild that the incident occurred before 5 pm on Friday and that the emergency officials raced to the scene to ensure all passengers were safe.

Confirming the mishap, the General Manager of LASWA, Damilola Emmanuel, in a short- statement, hinted that the situation has been put under control and that all passengers were already at a safe place.

Emmanuel said: “The boat was going to Badagry but unfortunately stopped 5 minutes after casting out of Five Cowries Terminal. All passengers have been successfully rescued while the boat moved to safer harbour till the heavy rain stopped and will be taking to dry dock for technical assessment”, he added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

