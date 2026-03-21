Lagos emergency officers disagree on tanker explosion casualty figures

Confusion has emerged among Lagos State emergency agencies following a deadly gas tanker explosion along the Lekki-Epe Expressway, with conflicting reports on the number of casualties and the extent of damage.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed that one person died in the incident, while two others sustained injuries. The agency said the accident occurred near Ologuro Bus Stop in the Sangotedo area after a tipper truck rammed into a gas tanker from behind, triggering a fire outbreak.

In a statement signed by its Permanent Secretary, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, LASEMA attributed the crash to reckless driving and overspeeding by the tipper truck driver.

“Regrettably, the driver of the tipper truck… died as a result of the impact. Two adult females sustained minor injuries and were promptly administered first aid,” the statement said. It added that four roadside shops were destroyed, while emergency responders quickly contained the fire to prevent further spread.

However, a separate account by the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service presented a significantly different picture, suggesting a higher death toll and wider destruction.

In a statement issued by its Controller General, Margaret Adeseye, the agency said two male victims — the tipper driver and his assistant — were “burnt beyond recognition.” The fire service also reported that the blaze spread to three warehouses and 10 roadside shops, including a gym and a generator house, far exceeding LASEMA’s estimate.

According to the fire service, the incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday when a 20-tonne tipper truck crashed into a stationary 30-tonne gas tanker that had failed to pull off the highway. The resulting explosion ignited nearby structures and vehicles before firefighters from multiple stations brought the situation under control.

Despite the discrepancies, both agencies agreed that swift intervention prevented a far greater disaster, including the potential destruction of a nearby petrol station and a fully loaded fuel tanker.

Emergency officials said recovery operations have been completed and normalcy restored to the area, though questions remain over the exact number of casualties and the true scale of the damage.

The incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety and coordination among emergency responders in Lagos, particularly along the busy Lekki-Epe corridor, which has witnessed a series of tanker-related accidents in recent years.