Lagos Electoral Commission promises free, fair council poll

Less than 10 days before the Lagos Council election, the State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) has promised to ensure that the chairmanship and councillorship polls were free and fair across the state.

LASIEC added that it has introduced several policies and engaged different agencies including security operatives, to ensure that the exercise scheduled for July 24th exercises were peaceful, free, and fair for all.

The Chairperson of LASIEC, Justice Ayotunde Phillips (retd), gave the assurance at the stakeholders’ forum for the 2021 local government election held in Alimosho Local Government for residents of the Lagos-West axis of the state.

On policies introduced by the commission, Phillips hinted that plans have been concluded to ensure that all ad-hoc staff that would be engaged for the exercise take an oath of neutrality, that is, not to support any political party during the election.

The chairman added that after taking the oath, any staff that contravenes the electoral guidelines or aid any political party would be prosecuted in accordance with the stipulated laws, saying it is designed to ensure a credible poll.

She noted that the commission has been interacting with the leadership of the security agencies in Lagos and that they have agreed to deploy their personnel during the poll to ensure that the exercise is hitch-free.

Speaking on the essence of the stakeholders’ meeting, the Lagos former Chief Judge stated that the forum was to interact with “those who are relevant to the success of these elections.

She added that the convergence was part of the activities set aside by LASIEC to ensure that the election remains the freest and fair election as against previous processes in the state.

According to her, this forum is organised to sensitize, educate and enlighten the voting populace on the need to carry out their civic responsibilities during the forthcoming local council elections across Lagos State.

Her words: “The commission had observed that less than 17 per cent of voters voted in the local council elections held in 2017 in Lagos. If democracy is a government of the people by the people and for the people, it means popular decisions are better arrived at when majority participates.”

