Lagos-East senator, women journalists partner on media practitioners’ empowerment

The Senator representing Lagos East Senatorial District, Tokunbo Abiru, and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos Chapter, have concluded plans to partner on empowerment of female media practitioners across the state.

Through the partnership, they aimed to come up with a sustainable programme that would assist female journalists particularly those that have been laid off following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country.

They agreed to partner on members welfare when NAWOJ executive members paid the lawmaker a courtesy visit within his constituency, Ikorodu.

Addressing the female journalist that paid him a courtesy visit, the advised Lagos NAWOJ to come up with sustainable programmes which he could he key into and assist members get over the COVID-19 impact.

He told the women that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has laudable schemes which women journalists could key into provided they have the pre-requisites like evidence of livelihood and existing enterprises among others.

Abiru said: “We can look at the various schemes that are running which your members can tap into. However, I won’t embark on a scheme that is not sustainable”.

While listing schemes that that the women could key into to serve as alternative sources of income being mothers and housewives through the apex bank, the lawmaker said: “we can apply for CBN intervention on behalf of the women provided they are qualified for such”.

Earlier, the Chairperson of Lagos NAWOJ, Adeola Ekine said the association is the largest women journalists body across the federation with members drawn from major media houses in Nigeria.

Ekine, who led other executive members of the association to the courtesy visit, sought the partnership of Senator Abiru especially in the area of empowerment of her members.

She said, “the association has recognised the way you are impacting lives which we have witnessed during one of your empowerment programmes which took place before this courtesy visit and we will like to collaborate with you in the area of empowerment of our members.

We wish to bring to your notice that the aftermath of the Covid-19 Pandemic has relieved some women journalists of their jobs but we are hopeful that our collaboration with you will go a long way in the lives of our members,” the chairperson added.

Other executive members that were present at the courtesy visit were Bunmi Yekini (Vice-Chairperson), Abosede Adelaja (Assistant Secretary) who represented Lilian Ario (Secretary), Olawunmi Shittu (Treasurer) and Monica Iheakam (Ex-Officio) just as the Vice Chairperson in her vote of thanks said the association was delighted to partner with the Senator.