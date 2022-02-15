Lagos E-hailing cab operators appeal for levies review

The Nigeria Union of Professional App-based Transport Workers (NUPABTW) has appealed to the Lagos State Government to reduce levies they pay with policies that would help ride hailing business more efficient for its members.

The association stated that the hike in the commission they are made to pay do not encourage the drivers who are left with almost nothing at the end of the day.

Speaking to newsmen on Tuesday, the NUPABTW President, Ibrahim Ayoade, said that ‘Lagos Ride’ was a welcome initiative from the government because it has brought job opportunities for youths in the state.

However, Ayoade appealed to the Lagos State Government to reduce the commission charged on each trip to encourage drivers and force other private players to reduce theirs too, adding that the reduction would go a long way to make the drivers efficient.

“Reduction in commission charges will go a long way in making this initiative a success. It is difficult for a driver to have any tangible money left after paying bank charges on equity, pay road development levy, service his car and pay commission which is above 20 per cent. We want reduction in commission starting from ‘Lagos Ride’ to other private ride-hailing platforms operating in Lagos state,” he said.

The union president further urged that the government should not position itself as a competitor, so as to create level playing field for investors.

“Government does not have business in business; they can only make policies that will bring development in business. Past involvement of governments like red cab failed because of unfavorable structure and policies. We need policies that will reduce Lagos traffic, bad roads, safety of drivers and proper profiling of riders in the state,” he said.

As gathered, Lagos Ride Scheme is an innovative policy of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration. It is targeted at making life easier for citizens, improve mobility and create seamless multimodal transportation system.

