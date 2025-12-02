Lagos DSVA, NYCN train youths on combating online sexual violence

Determined to protect women and girls from becoming victims of sexual violence, the Lagos State Government has sensitized dozens of youths on identifying Technology-Facilitated Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (TFSGBV) in the state.

The government through the Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), in collaboration with the Lagos chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) put the youths through different modes of cyberstalking, sextortion, revenge porn and online harassment.

The one-day seminar, held on Saturday, 29 November 2025 at the Youth House, Yaba, with a press statement issued on Monday, formed part of the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence campaign and was designed to address the rising threat of digital abuses targeting young Nigerians

During the training, the participants were equipped with practical tools to identify red flags, secure their digital footprints, report abuses and promote consent-based online interactions.

The NYCN Lagos chapter Chairman, Adigun Ibrahim, urged participants to become peer educators, while attendees pledged to champion safer digital spaces in their communities.

The programme ended with an interactive Q&A and renewed commitment from both agencies to sustain awareness and collaboration in the fight against all forms of sexual and gender-based violence, both online and offline.