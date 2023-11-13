Report on Interest
MetroNews

Lagos driver fleeing from LASTMA’s arrest kills two street sweepers

By News Desk

By The Guild

A driver trying to evade arrest by the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials has been reported to have killed two road sweepers on the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway in Lagos State.

Our correspondent, who was at the scene of the accident, gathered that the driver, whose name is unknown, was chased to the spot where the sweepers were performing their duties by LASTMA officials along the ever busy road.

As gathered, the fleeing driver rammed into two members of the Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) at their duty post by the roadside and crushed them to death.

The situation led to a demonstration as passersby and motorists protested the killing of the street sweepers and demanded justice for the deceased.

Security agents including policemen have since arrived at the scene and tear-gassed protesters in an attempt to disperse them and quell the situation.

Meanwhile, LAWMA confirmed the death of the two sanitation workers in a statement on Monday.

“LAWMA is working with security agencies to apprehend and prosecute the errant driver of the car, with vehicle number EPE 984 DV,” the statement read.

“We wish to appeal to motorists for the umpteenth time, to drive with utmost caution on the highways, to avoid sad incidents like this happening to our sanitation workers or anyone in the course of their legitimate duties.

“The public is urged to remain calm as appropriate steps are being taken and necessary measures put in place.

“Our heartfelt condolences go to the families of the deceased, whom we love most dearly. May their souls continue to rest in peace.”

