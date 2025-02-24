Lagos driver fleeing from LASTMA arrest crushes two siblings

At least one student of Government College, Agege has been confirmed dead by medical experts and another sustained varying degrees injuries during an auto crash on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lane in Lagos State.

The deceased and the injured student, who were identified as siblings, were returning home from school when they were knocked down by a vehicle allegedly evading the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) arrest after violating the Traffic law.

Eyewitnesses narrated that the accident occurred around Ile-Epo bus stop on Monday before 3pm when the students were knocked down by the ill-fated private vehicle.

While narrating that the vehicle perpetrated the act during a chase by LASTMA officers, the agency has debunked the claim, saying the officers were yet to chase him when the vehicle crushed the two schoolchildren.

The Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment, LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, argued that the driver drove recklessly to evade detection of the traffic officers deployed by the state government to reduce travel time on the road.

According to him, “For the records, LASTMA officials do not engage in high-speed pursuits, whether on regular roadways or the BRT corridors.

“Our agency has fully transitioned to cutting-edge Traffic Management Solutions (TMS) technology, which enables the remote identification and apprehension of traffic violators without physical confrontation.

“Preliminary investigations have confirmed that the driver of a black Toyota Camry, after unlawfully encroaching on the BRT lane, noticed LASTMA officers dutifully managing traffic ahead. In a reckless bid to evade detection, he accelerated uncontrollably, lost control of his vehicle, and fatally struck two students of Government College, Agege, who were making their way home from school.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the bereaved family and reiterate our commitment to maintaining traffic orderliness and ensuring the safety of all road users through lawful, technologically advanced, and professional enforcement strategies”.