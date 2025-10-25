The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) for FESTAC police station, Matilda Ngbaronye, has been pronounced dead by medical experts at the General hospital in Surulere in Lagos State.

As gathered, the senior police officer was said to have died while undergoing a surgery to correct an ailments at the General hospital.

On Saturday, soirces at the station disclosed that Ngbaronye passed on yesterday inside the hospital.

The female police officer died barely six months after assuming office at the station, promising to flush out criminals inside the estate.

CSP Ngbaronye was known for her dedication to her job and her passion for human rights, believing in balancing individual freedoms with responsibility and respect for others.

During her time as the Deputy PRO of the Lagos State Police Command, she consistently demonstrated her commitment to her duties. Her leadership and communication skills earned her respect within the police force.

MORE DETAILS SOON