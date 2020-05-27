Lagos discharges 87 coronavirus patients after recovery

By Idowu Abdullahi,

The Lagos State Government has disclosed the discharge additional 87 coronaviruses patients, after testing negative consecutively for the viral infection

It said that the 87 former coronavirus patients had been treated in various isolation centers and certified free of the virus before they were reunited with their families and loved ones.

The State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the development brings to 825 the total number of successfully treated and discharged patients in various isolation centers in the state.

The Governor, who announced this through a post on his social media page on Wednesday, said the 47 of the discharged patients are males while 50 are females.

“26 of the patients were discharged from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 24 from Onikan Isolation Centre, 12 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 11 from Agidingbi, nine from Gbagada Isolation Centre and five from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our Isolation facilities is now 825,” he said.