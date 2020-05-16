Lagos discharges 608 covid-19 patients across isolation facilities since outbreak

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that no fewer than 608 coronavirus patients have been allowed to leave the state isolation centers after recovering from the virus since the virus broke out in the state.

Sanwo-Olu added that another covid-19 patient was also delivered of a baby boy by health workers at one of the isolation centre in the state.

The governor, who disclosed these in a statement made available to The Guild, said that the development indicated that to end the virus in Lagos, all stakeholders must adhere to their roles.

He stated that of the 608 patients, 67 were discharged on Saturday after recovering from the virus at different isolation centers in the state.

“Also, 67 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 22 females and 45 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians and a Chinese were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged having tested negative to COVID19 in two consecutive readings.”