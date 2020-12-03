Lagos disability affairs boss, journalist, 28 others bag leadership awards

As part of the celebration to mark this year’s International Day of Persons with Disability, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), Project Enable Africa, has bestowed leadership award on General Manager, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Oluwadamilare Ogundairo, a journalist, Victor Oteri, and 28 others for inspiring Persons Living With Disability (PLWD) across the country.

Others awardees were: Catherine Edeh, Chidi Olujie, Grace Jerry, Lois Aura, Micheal Sowunmi, Ndifreke Andrew-Essien, Rasaq Adekoya, Tobiloba Ajayi, Victor Udochukwu aka small stout, Olukayode Ogedengbe, Folashade Salimonu, Temitope Okupe, Akintade Damilola, Oyebode Adesola Esther, and Douglas Izuu.

Also selected by the NGO were: Greg Simon, Olawale Dada, Olukemi Odusanya, Busayo Adegbulugbe, Sejoro Ekundayo, Ejike Obodonma, Adenike Oyetunde, Raji Yetunde, Folajogun Akinlami, Dr. Samuel Ankeli, Ejiro Sharon Okotie, Ogunrinde Olatunde, and Damilola Ogunsi.

The 30 persons, who were also physically challenged, were selected by Project Enable Africa in recognition of their contribution to human development in their different communities.

Recognition of the 30 individuals was made public through a statement made available to The Guild by the organisation on Thursday, acknowledging their contribution to Nigeria’s development.

In the statement titled: ’30 Most Inspiring Persons with Disability in Nigeria, the NGO, known for the digital empowerment and human rights advocacy for Persons with Disabilities in Nigeria, stated that these individuals would receive its Disability Inclusion and Leadership (DIAL).

"This is part of the programs designed to celebrate the 2020 edition of the NGO'S annual Disability Inclusion and Leadership (DIAL) Awards. The 30 individuals are persons with different forms of disabilities who are leading change and inspiring others".

“This is part of the programs designed to celebrate the 2020 edition of the NGO’S annual Disability Inclusion and Leadership (DIAL) Awards. The 30 individuals are persons with different forms of disabilities who are leading change and inspiring others”.