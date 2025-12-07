Lagos Detty December: Where creativity shakes hands with government power

Lagos has done it again. Once more, Detty December has exploded across our megacity, proving beyond argument that when youthful creativity collides with responsible governance, the outcome is nothing short of electrifying.

This year’s Detty December did not just happen – it was enabled, supported and supercharged by a government that understands the language of innovation, culture, enterprise and economic expansion. Under the leadership of Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, Lagos has become the undisputed creative capital of Africa, where beats meet business and imagination meets infrastructure.

At the core of this success is the enduring strength of the Lagos THEMES agenda – a development mantra whose greatest power lies in its creativity, inclusivity and cross-sectoral reach across generations. From entertainment to technology, from tourism to transportation, from fashion to fintech, THEMES continues to unlock prosperity for both the young and the old, formal and informal, grassroots and global.

Beyond that, Lagos as a sub-national continues to wean itself from the apron strings of dependency on the national cake and monthly handouts. Through aggressive internal revenue expansion, private-sector partnerships, and global investment confidence, Lagos is proving that true economic sovereignty is built on productivity, not pity.

While other states are still debating how to energise their creative economy, Lagos is already exporting its model.

While armchair critics grumble from a distance, the world boards flights to Lagos to witness the December magic firsthand. While doomsday analysts spread negative narratives, the numbers tell a bigger truth:

Lagos is booming – and its creative energy is unstoppable. From mega concerts to street festivals, from fashion explosions to nightlife that competes with the world’s best cities, Lagos has transformed Detty December into a multi-billion-naira cultural powerhouse. Jobs are created. Small businesses thrive. Hotels overflow. Transportation surges. Global attention gravitates unmistakably toward our shores.

Let it be clear: Creativity alone is not enough. Government apathy would have killed this ecosystem years ago.

But Lagos chose a different route – strategic enablement, massive investment in security, improved transportation, world-class event infrastructure, and active collaboration with the private sector.

This synergy – the handshake between government enablement and unstoppable youth creativity – is why Lagos today stands tall as the only African city that can host a hundred world-class events in a single month and not miss a beat.

The Lagos APC proudly salutes the brilliant minds behind the scenes: entertainers, content creators, promoters, designers, producers, digital innovators, hospitality drivers and the countless young people redefining what is possible.

Your creativity is the jet fuel. Lagos is the runway that ensures you take off.

As we march into a new year, we assure Lagosians that the Sanwo-Olu administration will intensify support for the creative sector, expand tourism infrastructure, strengthen security architecture, and deepen opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

If Detty December is the preview, then Lagos is already scripting a blockbuster future.

Lagos works. Lagos inspires. Lagos leads.

Seye Oladejo is the Lagos APC spokesman