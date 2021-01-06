Lagos Deputy Gov., Guild Publisher mourn late Hamzat, describe as dedicated medical practitioner

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Obafemi Hamzat, has mourned the death of his younger brother, Dr. Haroun Hamzat, who passed on at the age of 37.

The medical expert was said to have lost the battle to coronavirus complications despite fighting frantically to survive the deadly respiratory disease.

Haroun, before his death, was a medical officer at one of the Primary Healthcare Centers (PHCs) under Orile-Agege Local Council Development Area (LCDA).

Through a post on his social media page on Wednesday, the deputy governor said that though his passing was painful and devastating for his family, the killer disease was no respecter of name or status.

The senior Hamzat, who also lost the family patriarch last year, noted that since no one can escape the brutal strike of death, the entire family had submitted to the will of Almighty, whom he said, gives and takes.

“Inna Lillahi wa Inna ilahi raji’un. It is with utmost sadness that I announce the passing of my younger brother. Dr. Haroun Hamzat. May Almighty Allah forgive his sins, grant him eternal tranquility, and Al-Janah Firdaus. Ameen,” the post read.

Furthermore, the deputy governor enjoined Nigerians, particularly Lagosians to continue adhering to all coronavirus safety protocols, adding that the new variant of the virus destroys faster.

“There is an urgent need for us as a People to be conscious of the volatility of Covid-19. We should not only do this for ourselves but for everyone, we come in contact with. Stay safe, use your masks, sanitize or wash your hands regularly, and maintain social distance,” the post added.

Meanwhile, The Guild Publisher, Abdulwaheed Usamah, joined friends, family members, Nigeria Medical Association, professional colleagues, and Lagos State Government in mourning the passage of the young medical expert.

Usamah, who is a close friend of the deceased, said that the younger Hamzat would be sorely missed by his colleagues and Lagosians whom his brief professional career helped in saving their lives.

The publisher described the deceased as a dedicated medical practitioner who was committed to the development of the state’s health sector during his short stay on this side of existentialism.